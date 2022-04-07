Previous
Ben again by aecasey
Ben again

Jacqueline challenged me to participate in the artist challenge, which was Johnathan Critchley. He did lots of horse images. We had horrid weather this week, with three days of 70 mph wind gusts. I did visit the horses, though, trying to get an image. I could not get the clean background Critchley does, and I only use Lightroom for editing. But I did the square crop, black and white, and tried for similar poses. I guess the artist challenge is over, but hopefully these will still work for my get-pushed challenge.
@aecasey
Jacqueline @jacqbb Another for my push regarding the artist challenge, which I missed.
