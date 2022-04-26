Previous
tall or small by aecasey
tall or small

The grandkids visited this afternoon, and the older two helped me with my push challenge for forced perspective. I only got two tries, though. This is the best of the two.
Delwyn @dkbarnett My first attempt at forced perspective. I did learn several things in trying this. First ... wide angle lens. Second ... Very small shutter for maximum depth of field. I do wish I'd positioned them a bit differently, but they only gave me a minute or two. I'm thankful they did that!
May 1st, 2022  
