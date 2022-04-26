Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3514
tall or small
The grandkids visited this afternoon, and the older two helped me with my push challenge for forced perspective. I only got two tries, though. This is the best of the two.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3812
photos
216
followers
174
following
962% complete
View this month »
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
26th April 2022 4:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
forced perspective
,
april-get-pushed
,
april-grandkids
,
get-pushed-509
April
ace
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
My first attempt at forced perspective. I did learn several things in trying this. First ... wide angle lens. Second ... Very small shutter for maximum depth of field. I do wish I'd positioned them a bit differently, but they only gave me a minute or two. I'm thankful they did that!
May 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close