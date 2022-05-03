granddaughters

Jacqueline challenged me to do a double exposure this week. Granddaughters were over for a bit, and I tried an in camera sister double exposure. I wish I could claim I was using soft focus, but I just missed focus on eldest granddaughter. Wish I could say I was going for high key, but I accidentally left my exposure compensation dialed up from birding photos with poor light. Still, I really like the concept, and I like their expressions and placement. So much wrong, but it charms me. Next visit ... I will be revisiting this idea.