Previous
Next
remembering by aecasey
Photo 3547

remembering

northy challenged me to a film noire low key bw image. I did lighten the edges some to keep the partial family names, and the center seems quite bright, but the histogram says low key.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise