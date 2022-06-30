Sign up
Photo 3578
dragonfly
There have been a few dragonflies in the yard so far this year, but no swarms yet. Such beautiful wings.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
29th June 2022 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
30dayswild2022
