water lily

There is a small lily pond filled with beautiful water lilies near my mother's assisted living back yard. I love visiting the pond when the lilies are blooming. This past year I discovered the procedure rooms in the dentist's office overlook the pond. I knew the dentist's office was there, but didn't realize the patients and dentist had such a wonderful view of the pond. This year I visited the pond with my camera when the office was closed so no one could see my contortions in trying to get just the right angle.