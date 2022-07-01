Previous
Next
water lily by aecasey
Photo 3579

water lily

There is a small lily pond filled with beautiful water lilies near my mother's assisted living back yard. I love visiting the pond when the lilies are blooming. This past year I discovered the procedure rooms in the dentist's office overlook the pond. I knew the dentist's office was there, but didn't realize the patients and dentist had such a wonderful view of the pond. This year I visited the pond with my camera when the office was closed so no one could see my contortions in trying to get just the right angle.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
980% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
July 4th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Gorgeous! The color is so vivid.
July 4th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous capture, colors
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise