big bubbles by aecasey
Photo 3651

big bubbles

Granddaughters have given up on bubbles, so I upped my game and bought big bubble wands. Oldest granddaughter had a great time mastering the skill.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Diana ace
Oh that is amazing, what a great bubble and shot.
September 19th, 2022  
