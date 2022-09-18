Sign up
Photo 3651
big bubbles
Granddaughters have given up on bubbles, so I upped my game and bought big bubble wands. Oldest granddaughter had a great time mastering the skill.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4005
photos
214
followers
169
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Tags
bubble
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
Oh that is amazing, what a great bubble and shot.
September 19th, 2022
