Photo 3652
Look at that one!
Youngest granddaughter ... always very expressive.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4006
photos
214
followers
169
following
View this month »
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
9
2
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
18th September 2022 4:06pm
bubble
,
bw
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
Such a great fun capture, love her expression.
September 20th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Super capture of your grandaughters and that massive bubble!
September 20th, 2022
