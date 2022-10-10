Sign up
Photo 3673
fall grass
The grasses are as pretty as the trees. They have turned golden and red and absolutely glow in the sunlight.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
0
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4043
photos
209
followers
165
following
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
3685
3686
3687
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
