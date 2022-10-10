Previous
fall grass by aecasey
Photo 3673

fall grass

The grasses are as pretty as the trees. They have turned golden and red and absolutely glow in the sunlight.
10th October 2022

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
