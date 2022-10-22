Sign up
Photo 3684
queen anne's lace
I haven't seen Queen Anne's Lace for years, and there it was, at the library. They have wonderful plantings.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
4
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4040
photos
210
followers
166
following
1009% complete
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
355
3679
356
3680
3681
3682
3683
3684
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th October 2022 1:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
fall
,
autumn
Corinne C
ace
Just beautiful
October 24th, 2022
Linda
ace
Beautiful colors!
October 24th, 2022
Kaylynn
ace
Beautiful bokeh
October 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
October 24th, 2022
