queen anne's lace by aecasey
queen anne's lace

I haven't seen Queen Anne's Lace for years, and there it was, at the library. They have wonderful plantings.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

April

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
Just beautiful
October 24th, 2022  
Linda ace
Beautiful colors!
October 24th, 2022  
Kaylynn ace
Beautiful bokeh
October 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
October 24th, 2022  
