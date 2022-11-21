Previous
Next
old work bench by aecasey
Photo 3715

old work bench

Having a wander around looking for anything. Bit of wabi sabi from the old shop workbench.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1018% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue
Good example of wabsi sabi. I find it a fun and fascinating subject
November 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise