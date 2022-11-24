Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3718
paper-2
Another double exposure. One was landscape, one was portrait. Colorful fun.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4089
photos
211
followers
168
following
1018% complete
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
3718
Views
8
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
25th November 2022 12:12pm
Tags
paper
,
abstract
,
double exposure
Diana
ace
Love the colours and shapes, no idea how you achieved this ;-)
November 26th, 2022
