blizzard warning

Yesterday was warm, sunny and calm. Today is foggy and hovering around freezing. Tomorrow is ... a blizzard. So, off to town for blizzard supplies. Lots of people had the same idea. Thankfully we were able to get plenty of groceries. The warning is for three days. Some of the hired hands will stay over, so trying to anticipate what they might need too. We haven't had a December blizzard for years and years and years and years. Getting ready to settle in and watch the snow blow.