Photo 4398
flax
What an odd year. We've had some frost, but not a killing freeze. It is now past mid-October and there are still blooming flowers in the yard!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4820
photos
199
followers
153
following
1204% complete
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th October 2024 9:42am
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
flax
