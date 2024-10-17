Previous
flax by aecasey
Photo 4398

flax

What an odd year. We've had some frost, but not a killing freeze. It is now past mid-October and there are still blooming flowers in the yard!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise