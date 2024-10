moon set in the south

Waited and waited for sunset as all the alerts said there were auroras. As it got dark, you could see a hint of pink up above, with the light greens in the north, but the moon light was so bright. Then came clouds and a bit of haze. Finally, as the moon began to set and the clouds began to move you could see hints of color in the sky. Of course, the camera sees so much more, but as midnight approached the lights began to dance and the colors grew brighter. What a fun evening.