Previous
Photo 4393
to the east
You know you have a big storm when you get colors past the zenith and into the south and east. I liked how the lingering moonlight added a blue hour like color to the sky setting off the colors of the northern lights.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
April
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
northern lights
,
aurora
