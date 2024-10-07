Sign up
Previous
Photo 4388
blooms
Can't resist. There were no blooms all summer because of heat, drought, and grasshoppers. We still have heat, and haven't had rain in oh so long, but no grasshoppers and the oppressiveness of summer feels like it might be over.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4810
photos
200
followers
154
following
1202% complete
4381
4382
4383
4384
4385
4386
4387
4388
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th October 2024 9:49am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
cosmos
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Excellent
October 10th, 2024
