Previous
chicken by aecasey
Photo 4391

chicken

My push challenge this week was architecture, but with a bit of a twist. Mary said "extra points if it’s in town and super modern rather than a farm building." Well, there really aren't any super modern buildings in the small towns around here, at least I couldn't think of any. So I went with some of the more modern exterior extensions, like fences and signs. This chicken is actually quite new to town, and there was quite the buzz when it arrived. Probably does not fit "architecture," but it's all I have.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Love this billboard!
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise