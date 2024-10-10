chicken

My push challenge this week was architecture, but with a bit of a twist. Mary said "extra points if it’s in town and super modern rather than a farm building." Well, there really aren't any super modern buildings in the small towns around here, at least I couldn't think of any. So I went with some of the more modern exterior extensions, like fences and signs. This chicken is actually quite new to town, and there was quite the buzz when it arrived. Probably does not fit "architecture," but it's all I have.