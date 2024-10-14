Sign up
Photo 4395
caught
The milkweed seeds are flying away. Caught this one in the morning light tangled among the stems of the black-eyed susans.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4817
photos
199
followers
153
following
1204% complete
View this month »
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
15th October 2024 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
seed
,
milkweed
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Love the way you have captured the light.
October 17th, 2024
