caught by aecasey
The milkweed seeds are flying away. Caught this one in the morning light tangled among the stems of the black-eyed susans.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful. Love the way you have captured the light.
October 17th, 2024  
