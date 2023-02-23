Previous
sunshine by aecasey
sunshine

They are out! Had them all tucked away for the double digit sub-zero weather. They had two nights of forced togetherness. Today we are single digit, but no wind and sunshine so I set them free. They are so happy!
ace
@aecasey
LManning (Laura) ace
What a lovely shot!
February 23rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Lovely….
February 23rd, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
They seem to like each other.
February 23rd, 2023  
