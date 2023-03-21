Previous
looking east by aecasey
Photo 3828

looking east

I don't like mornings, so I seldom see sunrise. This morning though when I went out to feed the cats the rays really caught my eye. It remained a gray day, but at least there was those few moments of sun.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

gloria jones ace
Stunning!
March 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
God's amazing painting and wonderful rays of hope. Breathtakingly beautiful April!
March 23rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
How gorgeous! Even better on black
March 23rd, 2023  
