northern lights

A surprise geomagnetic storm brought the northern lights to the low latitudes. The auroras lit up the early morning sky at the end of February, but I missed it. So youngest put an aurora alert app on her phone. Around 11 pm it said we might have auroras, and when we looked the northern sky was light. She was skeptical, so I got out the camera, and there was the green. It wasn't very exciting, so we came in, only to see that Colorado had posted some much more interesting photos. So, back out we went. It was still mostly green, but just as we were headed back in the red pillars started shooting up. My eyes aren't good enough anymore for the night sky, but youngest said she could see the waves and the dancing as the lights put on their show. It's been 20 years since I've seen the auroras here. They are rare and fleeting in these low latitudes. But such fun! BoB if so inclined ... may have to post another few in extras album ...