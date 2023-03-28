Sign up
Photo 3835
blue skies
Found a new perspective for the Buffalo Wallow trees. I got five in the frame!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4209
photos
216
followers
166
following
Tags
trees
,
landscape
,
cloudscape
Mallory
ace
ooh...love this
March 30th, 2023
