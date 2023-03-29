Previous
Next
still freezing by aecasey
Photo 3836

still freezing

Cold, frosty night. Cold, frosty morning. Wanted a frozen bubble in March ... got one ... and looking at next week I think I can get one in April. I'm tired of being cold!
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1050% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Well done for braving the elements and this fabulous sucsess April
March 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is terrific
March 30th, 2023  
Carey Martin
Absolutely beautiful!
March 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Still doing your magical captures too, another beauty to add to your collection.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise