Photo 3836
still freezing
Cold, frosty night. Cold, frosty morning. Wanted a frozen bubble in March ... got one ... and looking at next week I think I can get one in April. I'm tired of being cold!
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
4
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4210
photos
216
followers
166
following
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
Tags
macro
,
frozen bubble
JackieR
ace
Well done for braving the elements and this fabulous sucsess April
March 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is terrific
March 30th, 2023
Carey Martin
Absolutely beautiful!
March 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
Still doing your magical captures too, another beauty to add to your collection.
March 30th, 2023
