evening light

Beautiful evening light. I was hoping the prism would cast some rainbows or sparkles, but Scamp was too close.

My old camera is giving up on me, so I bought a new one this week. I made sure my lenses would work, but did not check the RAW format. When I tried to upload to my old Lightroom, nothing appeared. The new format is not supported by my ancient Lightroom. My operating system is also old, and couldn't install a fix. So, edited a JPEG I imported from Photos (hence the very wonky date). Backing up the computer and going to try to upgrade, but I may have to give up on my old Lightroom. Editing for a few days will be a struggle until I figure things out. I liked my comfort zone ... didn't really want to learn new things. Darn!