evening light by aecasey
Photo 3846

evening light

Beautiful evening light. I was hoping the prism would cast some rainbows or sparkles, but Scamp was too close.
My old camera is giving up on me, so I bought a new one this week. I made sure my lenses would work, but did not check the RAW format. When I tried to upload to my old Lightroom, nothing appeared. The new format is not supported by my ancient Lightroom. My operating system is also old, and couldn't install a fix. So, edited a JPEG I imported from Photos (hence the very wonky date). Backing up the computer and going to try to upgrade, but I may have to give up on my old Lightroom. Editing for a few days will be a struggle until I figure things out. I liked my comfort zone ... didn't really want to learn new things. Darn!
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1053% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Sorry about camera, this is beautiful!!
April 9th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Bummer re the electronics. Your kitty looks as if he is getting hypnotized
April 9th, 2023  
