FBailey challenged me to do a skyless landscape. I like how these tracks curve off into the grove of trees ahead.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

FBailey @fbailey Interesting challenge.
July 3rd, 2023  
I love this POV, Great capture!
July 3rd, 2023  
You want to look around that curve - nicely composed
July 3rd, 2023  
@aecasey So pleased you enjoyed it, love the result!
July 3rd, 2023  
Fabulous capture and lines.
July 3rd, 2023  
