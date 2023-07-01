Sign up
Previous
Photo 3929
tracks
FBailey challenged me to do a skyless landscape. I like how these tracks curve off into the grove of trees ahead.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
5
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4326
photos
213
followers
165
following
1076% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
1st July 2023 3:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tracks
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-569
April
ace
FBailey
@fbailey
Interesting challenge.
July 3rd, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
I love this POV, Great capture!
July 3rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
You want to look around that curve - nicely composed
July 3rd, 2023
FBailey
ace
@aecasey
So pleased you enjoyed it, love the result!
July 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and lines.
July 3rd, 2023
