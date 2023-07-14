Previous
checkerspot by aecasey
Photo 3943

checkerspot

Last year there were almost no butterflies. This year there are soooo many. It's a relief to have them back.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1080% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise