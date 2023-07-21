Previous
Youngest son and his family have gone on vacation, leaving me to take care of his collection of animals. As you can see, they've added chickens. I'm supposed to just shoo them into their coop in the evening, and let them out in the morning. Letting them out has been easy. Getting them back in, tho, has been a challenge. I had to resort to a bit of artificial rain ... ok ... a gentle sprinkle from the water hose. I mean, one can only chase chickens around a pen for so long before you have to get creative.
Milanie ace
Sounds like fun ahead! Nice shot of them
July 24th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh I have a picture of you chsding chickens with a hose pipe!! Giggling as I type. Nice photo of them, looking dry
July 24th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Good looking chickens....
I too am picturing the chase 😄
July 24th, 2023  
