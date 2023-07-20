Previous
hunting grounds by aecasey
hunting grounds

The daisies have lots of little visiting pollinators, and a few hunters hidden amidst the petals.
April

ace
@aecasey
JackieR ace
Oh well spotted, fabulous details
July 24th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 24th, 2023  
