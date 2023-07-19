Cozad's

Antique Ford Garage and Cozy's Coca Cola Corner ... Had a wander yesterday looking for a birding hot spot, and came across this block. We couldn't find any information about it. I stopped to take a photo, and an older gentleman was outside. When I inquired he said it was his, and he was gracious enough to let us in to see his private collections. It was a wonderland! Beautifully restored cars from the 1950's, loads of memorabilia from signage to maps to gum ball machines ... and gorgeous old gas pumps. It was astonishing! And all so beautifully on display. Although we did not see it, I believe he has an old time theatre in there somewhere, and he built a replica covered gas station on the corner. None of it is open to the public, though he does occasionally provide private showings. I am so glad I asked! I am in awe of his collections and all the work and time he has invested. He makes signs, and all the signs along the street are his. It is a wonderfully refurbished piece of history.