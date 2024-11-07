Sign up
Photo 4418
Photo 4418
classic
Oil change today. They have a classic old car on their show floor, with "Do Not Touch" signs. I didn't touch. I did lean in really close though.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4840
photos
197
followers
152
following
1210% complete
4411
4412
4413
4414
4415
4416
4417
4418
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
7th November 2024 12:32pm
Tags
car
,
owo-7
Walks @ 7
ace
What a wonderful capture of what was.... FAV!!!!!
November 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Super close up!
November 8th, 2024
