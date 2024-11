miniverse

I've fallen down the rabbit hole of the Retro miniverse. Granddaughter had miniverse on her birthday and Christmas list, and then I saw the Retros. I just had to get that camera...which took several purchases. I let granddaughters open the little balls with their little surprises, which is most of the fun. They talked me in to two more ... would really like the film canister. Really, though, I'm going to stop.