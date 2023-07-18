Sign up
Previous
Photo 3947
incoming
The pollinators have discovered the flowers. It's busy in the garden today.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4347
photos
211
followers
164
following
1081% complete
3940
3941
3942
3943
3944
3945
3946
3947
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
18th July 2023 8:36am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
daisy
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning, such a wonderful shot!
July 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome Fav
July 20th, 2023
