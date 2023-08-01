Previous
black swallowtail by aecasey
black swallowtail

A first for me ... a black swallowtail! There were at least six flitting about at the top of the monument. I had seen one earlier at the pond, but could not get a photo. We are having a wonderful butterfly year!
