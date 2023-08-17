Previous
milkweed muncher by aecasey
milkweed muncher

A monarch caterpillar! It's tiny, tiny, tiny. Used an extension tube on my macro. There's lots and lots of milkweed for it to dine on. I'll be watching.
17th August 2023

April

ace
@aecasey

Diana ace
Awesome macro and detail! I wish we had them here too.
August 20th, 2023  
