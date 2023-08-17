Sign up
Previous
Photo 3977
milkweed muncher
A monarch caterpillar! It's tiny, tiny, tiny. Used an extension tube on my macro. There's lots and lots of milkweed for it to dine on. I'll be watching.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4380
photos
211
followers
165
following
1089% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
20th August 2023 9:18am
Tags
nature
,
macro
,
caterpillar
,
monarch caterpillar
Diana
ace
Awesome macro and detail! I wish we had them here too.
August 20th, 2023
