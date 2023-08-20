Sign up
Previous
Photo 3980
Milky Way
It was a moonless, clear, warm night so I went out for the Milky Way. The horizon glow is from a town nearly sixty miles away. Amazing how city lights impact horizons. BoB if you have a moment.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4383
photos
211
followers
165
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3973
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st August 2023 11:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milky way
