Milky Way by aecasey
Photo 3980

Milky Way

It was a moonless, clear, warm night so I went out for the Milky Way. The horizon glow is from a town nearly sixty miles away. Amazing how city lights impact horizons. BoB if you have a moment.
20th August 2023

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1090% complete

Photo Details

