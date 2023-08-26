Sign up
Photo 3986
keep away
Grandkids visited and the two oldest decided on a game of keep away with their uncle. It was pleasant weather, and granddaughter was full of silliness and giggles.
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4389
photos
212
followers
165
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
25th August 2023 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Bill Davidson
Lovely portrait.
August 28th, 2023
