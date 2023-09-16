Sign up
Previous
Photo 4007
osprey
Visited the lake after an afternoon of sorting and cleaning dad's office. It was calm, warm, sunny and peaceful. Great reflections, a few ducks, and an osprey! He wasn't fishing, though.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
3
3
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4410
photos
211
followers
163
following
1097% complete
4000
4001
4002
4003
4004
4005
4006
4007
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
15th September 2023 5:23pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
osprey
,
april-birds
Corinne C
ace
A great capture
September 18th, 2023
amyK
ace
Wonderful clarity
September 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific clarity!
September 18th, 2023
