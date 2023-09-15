Previous
jump by aecasey
Photo 4006

jump

Another for my challenge to show motion. She really made this rocket fly!
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1097% complete

April ace
Wendy @farmreporter Another jump from granddaughter for my motion challenge. She had great fun.
September 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous image and I’m sure she had lots of fun
September 17th, 2023  
J A Byrdlip ace
One cat looks like it does not care, the other looks like it is taking cover (or some normal cat activity :-) )
September 17th, 2023  
