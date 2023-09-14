Sign up
Photo 4005
stomp rocket
Youngest granddaughter brought over the stomp rocket. She doesn't just stomp ... and boy do the rockets fly!
Wendy challenged me to do "a shot the embodies movement ... don't care how or what moves just as long as the sense of motion is in the shot."
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
motion
,
april-get-pushed
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
,
get-pushed-580
April
ace
Wendy
@farmreporter
Youngest granddaughter has quite the jump!
September 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
That sure does show movement - nicely done.
September 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha she is putting her heart and soul into it isn't she.
September 17th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Wonderful capture of movement and effort.
September 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
your photo is perfect and the movement is amazing - I'm sure I'd jump and then land awkwardly on that little red disc and fall down twisting an ankle!
September 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
What an amazing capture, never heard of this rocket before! GD seems to be a real professional.
September 17th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Nailed the challenge!? Fabulous
September 17th, 2023
