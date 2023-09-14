Previous
stomp rocket by aecasey
stomp rocket

Youngest granddaughter brought over the stomp rocket. She doesn't just stomp ... and boy do the rockets fly!

Wendy challenged me to do "a shot the embodies movement ... don't care how or what moves just as long as the sense of motion is in the shot."
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
April
Wendy @farmreporter Youngest granddaughter has quite the jump!
September 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett
That sure does show movement - nicely done.
September 17th, 2023  
Babs
Ha ha she is putting her heart and soul into it isn't she.
September 17th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful capture of movement and effort.
September 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
your photo is perfect and the movement is amazing - I'm sure I'd jump and then land awkwardly on that little red disc and fall down twisting an ankle!
September 17th, 2023  
Diana
What an amazing capture, never heard of this rocket before! GD seems to be a real professional.
September 17th, 2023  
JackieR
Nailed the challenge!? Fabulous
September 17th, 2023  
