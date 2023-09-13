Sign up
Previous
Photo 4004
sunlit monarch
A bit like looking through colorful stained glass.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
5
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4407
photos
211
followers
163
following
1096% complete
4004
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th September 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
monarch
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The backlight is lovely.
September 16th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Stunning.
September 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
September 16th, 2023
