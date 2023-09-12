Sign up
Photo 4003
hidden in the grass
another of my morning monarch time ... BoB if you have a moment
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Taken
12th September 2023 9:49am
Tags
nature
,
butterfly
,
monarch
Milanie
ace
So really clear
September 15th, 2023
Olwynne
Beautifully clear macro
September 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and detail, looks amazing on black.
September 15th, 2023
