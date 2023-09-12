Previous
hidden in the grass by aecasey
hidden in the grass

another of my morning monarch time ... BoB if you have a moment
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Milanie ace
So really clear
September 15th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautifully clear macro
September 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and detail, looks amazing on black.
September 15th, 2023  
