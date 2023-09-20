Sign up
Previous
Photo 4011
mantis
Took off for town and discovered an unintended guest in the back window. So I turned around and brought it back to the yard. It seemed happy to be in the yarrow patch.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
0
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4414
photos
211
followers
163
following
1098% complete
4004
4005
4006
4007
4008
4009
4010
4011
Views 2
2
365
Canon EOS 90D
20th September 2023 9:19am
nature
,
insect
,
mantis
,
praying mantis
