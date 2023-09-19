Previous
STEVE by aecasey
STEVE

STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) ... as the auroras were dieing down, a ribbon of light shot up. Apparently ribbons like this are not auroras, but a different phenomenon, which I can't quite explain. It was cool to see though!
