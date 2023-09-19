Sign up
Photo 4010
STEVE
STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement) ... as the auroras were dieing down, a ribbon of light shot up. Apparently ribbons like this are not auroras, but a different phenomenon, which I can't quite explain. It was cool to see though!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
steve
,
aurora
