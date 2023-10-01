Sign up
Photo 4022
hollyhock
Last fall we gathered hollyhock seeds from my parents' garden. I planted some this spring, hoping for blooms next summer. Surprise! One sent out a 6' stem covered in buds, which are now beginning to flower. Love the soft pink blossoms!
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th September 2023 8:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
hollyhock
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh how lovely, and they will bring back memories every year.
October 3rd, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, with wonderful detail and tones.
October 3rd, 2023
