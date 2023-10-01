Previous
hollyhock by aecasey
hollyhock

Last fall we gathered hollyhock seeds from my parents' garden. I planted some this spring, hoping for blooms next summer. Surprise! One sent out a 6' stem covered in buds, which are now beginning to flower. Love the soft pink blossoms!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh how lovely, and they will bring back memories every year.
October 3rd, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured, with wonderful detail and tones.
October 3rd, 2023  
