flax droplets by aecasey
flax droplets

Last of my dewdrop images. Though another fog is in the yard this morning. I best go see if the garden is gathering dew!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful details
October 2nd, 2023  
