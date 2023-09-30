Sign up
Photo 4021
flax droplets
Last of my dewdrop images. Though another fog is in the yard this morning. I best go see if the garden is gathering dew!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4424
photos
209
followers
162
following
1101% complete
10
1
4
365
Canon EOS 90D
30th September 2023 8:40am
Public
flower
,
droplets
,
dew
,
flax
,
dewdrops
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful details
October 2nd, 2023
