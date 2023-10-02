Sign up
Previous
Photo 4023
bug bokeh
I was trying to catch the backlighting on the grasses only to discover that the little gnats or whatever created rather wonderful bokeh.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
4
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4426
photos
209
followers
162
following
1102% complete
4016
4017
4018
4019
4020
4021
4022
4023
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd October 2023 5:11pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grass
,
bokeh
,
backlighting
Corinne C
ace
Delightful
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
original
October 4th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my goodness this photo is awesome
October 4th, 2023
