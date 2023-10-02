Previous
bug bokeh by aecasey
bug bokeh

I was trying to catch the backlighting on the grasses only to discover that the little gnats or whatever created rather wonderful bokeh.
April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Corinne C ace
Delightful
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 4th, 2023  
Tunia McClure ace
original
October 4th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my goodness this photo is awesome
October 4th, 2023  
