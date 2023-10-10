Sign up
Previous
Photo 4031
floating reflection
Another autumn reflection.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4434
photos
210
followers
162
following
1104% complete
View this month »
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th October 2023 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
water
,
fall
,
autumn
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
October 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Perfect title for this wonderful capture and great colours.
October 10th, 2023
