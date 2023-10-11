Sign up
Previous
Photo 4032
floating leaves
I love finding the little pools in the creek. They are always full of an assortment of nature's drift
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
1
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4435
photos
210
followers
162
following
1104% complete
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
4032
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th October 2023 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2023
