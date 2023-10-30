Previous
another cold morning by aecasey
Photo 4050

another cold morning

Loved how this bubble framed the frozen flower.
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
November 3rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
I was going to write fabulous but Corinne has already said that. Anyway … fabulous.
November 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
How do you do that it's beautiful
November 3rd, 2023  
